Amber Alert: Missing 2-year-old girl from Staten Island allegedly taken by father

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 2-year-old girl is the subject of a search Tuesday after she was taken allegedly by her father in Staten Island, police said.

The child's parents had a dispute and that's when her father, Johnny Woo, allegedly took the girl from a home on Ismay Street and left at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

The circumstances of that incident make them believe Kim Woo, who is a month shy of 3 years old, is in "imminent danger," authorities said.

Police said the couple is in the process of getting a divorce. The girl's mother is an NYPD sergeant.

Authorities believe Woo may have fled to the Bronx and is likely driving a black 2014 Kia Sorrento with New York license plate GHH-8886.

Kim Woo was last seen wearing pajamas. She's described as 2 1/2 feet tall and about 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call 911 or 1-866-NYS-AMBER (1-866-697-2623).