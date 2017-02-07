Cops seek men who pulled gun on Queens store clerk and his 9-year-old daughter in $3,000 heist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE, Queens – Police are looking for two masked men who held up a Queens store clerk and his 9-year-old daughter at gunpoint before taking off with thousands of dollars in cash.

It happened at Maspeth Deli and Grocery on 56th Avenue on Jan. 28., around 10:30 p.m.

Video footage provided by the NYPD caught the two men entering the bodega, and when one of them pulled out a handgun on the 27-year-old male employee and his 9-year-old daughter who was sitting on his lap, police said. The gunman allegedly ordered the clerk and the child to get down on the floor while he took money from the cash registers. He also took a cigar box, which contained cash, from underneath the counter and gave it to his accomplice, who then placed it inside his jacket, according to police.

The employee and his daughter did not suffer any injuries.

The duo ran away northbound on 56th Avenue with about $3,000 cash.

The armed man was last seen wearing an orange knit cap, a blue coat, blue jeans and red sneakers. His sidekick was last seen with a dark-colored hooded sweater, a baseball cap, a blue and white jacket, blue jeans and dark-colored sneakers.

