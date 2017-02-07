How to have the perfect pucker on Valentines with lifestyle and beauty expert Valerie Greenberg

There are many different preferences when it comes to the consistency of the product on your lips. Valerie has you covered for VALentines with the coolest kissables for this day we celebrate love!

DIY Exfoliate

It’s always great to incorporate an exfoliating treatment to rid your lips of dead skin for a soft smooth surface especially during these cooler months. You can do this yourself by simply combining a tablespoon of brown sugar with honey or olive oil. I like to squeeze in some of my favorite citrus juice which will make your kiss that much tastier. Apply once or twice a week.

Try a Lip Balm

Carmex Comfort Care Lip Balm

A natural blend of soothing colloidal oatmeal and fruit seed oil with either sugar plum, mixed berry or watermelon blast flavors that helps restore moisture for smoother, healthier, naturally beautiful healthier looking lips.

Retails: 1.99,

Walgreens

Grande Lips Hydrating Lip Plumper

Experience true plumping power with GrandeLIPS Hydrating Lip Plumper! This lip plumper, infused with Volulipand Hyaluronic Acid, instantly improves lip volume in 3-5 minutes and hydrates dry areas. Its clinically proven formula increases overall lip hydration (51%), volume (15%), softness (11%) and firmness (13%) in just 30 days of usage when applied twice daily. GrandeLIPS’s unique cushion applicator easily wipes clean, feels smooth on the lips and combines effortlessly with other lip products.

Retails: Sephora, $27

Avon True Color Nourishing Lipstick

Get ready for kiss me color that goes beyond hydrating to care as you wear with Avon True Color Nourishing Lipstick. Infused with a wholesome blend of natural oils and conditioners such as vitamin E,jojoba oil, and collagen – Avon True Color Nourishing Lipstick is clinically shown to improve overall lip health and appearance, while also giving you gorgeous full color that stays true as it wears. Your lips are instantly smoothed upon application, and the feeling of dryness is relieved for up to 24 hours, even afteryou’ve wiped your lipstick away. The formula also contains SPF 15 to protect your precious pucker.

Retails: $8, Available exclusively through Avon Representatives. To locate an Avon Representative, visit Avon.com

Neutrogena Moisture Smooth Color Stick

A-Listers like Kerry Washington love it. Protect and care for your lips while adding a hint of color with Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick. This nourishing balm-like lipstick instantly moisturizes lips while continuously conditioning them to make lips softer and smoother in just three days.

Retails: $8.49, Walgreens

Weleda Age Revitalizing Eye And Lip Cream

On Valentine’s Day, you don’t want any wrinkles getting in the way of your perfect pucker! Use this antioxidant-rich, 2-in-1 product to not only smooth your lips and help reduce verticle lines around your mouth… but it also helps de-puff and define contours around the eyes… and we all know there’s lots of eye gazing during your V-Day date. The formula is also packed with skin-firming ingredients like gotu-kola extract, known to increase collagen production. 87% organic and gluten-free

Retails: $36 at usa.weleda.com

Hard Candy Metallic Mousse

It’s a Velvet Matte Liquid Lipcolor and gives full coverage and mettalic is so on trend and great for someone who wants to add a little edge to their look.

Retails: $6 Walmart

Check out more on: youvebeenVALidated.com, and at @valgreenberg on Twitter and Instagram.