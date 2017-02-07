Harambe Cheeto sells on eBay for nearly $100,000, and now you can bid on dozens more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Someone bid nearly $100,000 on eBay for a Cheeto that bears a resemblance to slain gorilla Harambe, and now others fearing they missed a Flamin' Hot opportunity can select from dozens of other chips, drawings and more inanimate objects allegedly resembling him.

The seller said he found the cheese snack in a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, the Associated Press reports. Bidding began at $11.99 on Jan. 28. It ended early Tuesday morning with a winning bid of $99,900. The listing showed a picture of the Cheeto side-by-side with a gorilla climbing a tree.

Those unwilling to believe the sale occurred can see the seller's account does appear to be legit, CNN reports. It has been active since 2008 and has enough buyer and seller feedback for there to be a dim possibility that someone doled out a luxury cars' worth of cash on a Cheeto.

And that's not all — there are now dozens of Harambe-related items listed on eBay, including drawings of the Harambe Cheeto, a “rare screen shot” of it, an original-flavored Harambe Cheeto, a gruesome “afterward” shot depicting the gorilla’s demise, and a pretzel look-alike. All are pictured in the gallery below, if you need convincing.

Harambe has become fodder for internet jokes since his death last May. He was shot by handlers at the Cincinnati Zoo after dragging a small boy who had gotten into his enclosure. The boy survived.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.