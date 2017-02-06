× Woman charged after daughter, 4, dies from being kicked in the stomach for not brushing her teeth

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A 4-year-old girl who police say was kicked in the stomach by her mother — all because she didn’t brush her teeth — has died.

Iris Hernandez-Rivas, 20, of Maryland, was charged with assault and child abuse after admitting to police that she kicked her daughter before finding her unresponsive in the bathtub, FOX DC reported.

Hernandez-Rivas called police Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. to report that she found her daughter, Nohely Alexandra Martinez Hernandez, lying face down in the tub

When emergency crews arrived, she told them her daughter started the shower around 11:15 a.m. About 15-20 minutes later Hernandez-Rivas — admitted to police she waited about an hour to call 911.

The child was rushed to Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C. where she later died.

According to FOX DC, Hernandez-Rivas was questioned again after doctors noticed bruises on the child’s body. She told police the bruises were from beating the child with a belt.

Hernandez-Rivas then admitted that prior to finding her daughter in the bathtub, she had kicked her in the stomach because she was angry about her not brushing her teeth. She said the child fell backwards and hit her head on the wall. The girl seemed lethargic, but went to take a shower.

Minutes later, she was found unresponsive.

Hernandez-Rivas is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree child abuse and is being held without bail.