Two men shove teenage girl onto train tracks in Brooklyn, steal her money and coat

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Two men shoved a teenage girl onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn on Sunday night and stole from her before running off, police officials said.

The 16-year-old teen was pushed onto the southbound tracks at Utica Avenue in Crown Heights shortly after 8 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said.

The men jumped onto the tracks after her and stole about $20 in cash, the victim’s coat and her identification cards. It was 36 degrees in the area at the time, according to the National Weather Service.

It is believed that the teenage victim knew at least one of the two men who attacked her, police officials said. No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

The teenager was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, officials said.

No identifying information has been released for either of the culprits or the victim.

