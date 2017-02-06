Tom Brady says someone stole his Super Bowl jersey from the locker room

HOUSTON, Texas — New England Patriots quarterback and now five-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady did lose one thing Sunday night: the jersey he wore during the big game.

Brady was speaking to reporters and was caught on camera frantically searching and calling for help after the jersey seemingly disappeared from where the star player believed he had left it.

USA Today reporters heard Brady calling to security staff and team equipment managers once he realized the iconic No. 12 jersey had gone missing.

“It was right here,” Brady said. “I know exactly where I put it.”

Brady looked through several bags and told nearby players he needed their help to find the jersey, USA Today reported. But the longer they looked, the more frantic Brady grew.

“This is not good,” he said. “It was right here and now I don’t have it. Not good.”

USA Today caught Brady again as he left the NRG Stadium in Houston. He reportedly didn’t have much luck finding the jersey.

“It is going to be on eBay soon, I guess,” Brady said.

The New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI in a remarkable 34-28 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons.