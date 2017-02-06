These 97 companies are fighting Donald Trump’s travel ban

NEW YORK — A long list of tech firms, from the largest in the nation to startups, have joined together to support legal fight against President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Tech companies frequently depend on immigrant labor.

The travel ban has been put on hold by a federal appeals court. On Monday, 97 companies signed a motion supporting the suit brought by the attorneys general of Minnesota and Washington state. Almost all are tech companies.

AdRoll

Aeris Communications

Airbnb

AltSchool, PBC

Ancestry.com

Appboy

Apple

AppNexus

Asana

Atlassian Corp

Autodesk

Automattic

Box

Brightcove

Brit + Co

CareZone

Castlight Health

Checkr

Chobani

Citrix Systems

Cloudera

Cloudflare

Copia Institute

DocuSign

DoorDash

Dropbox

Dynatrace

eBay

Engine Advocacy

Etsy

Facebook

Fastly

Flipboard

Foursquare Labs

Fuze

General Assembly

GitHub

Glassdoor

Google

GoPro

Harmonic

Hipmunk

Indiegogo

Intel

Jand, Inc. doing business as Warby Parker

Kargo Global

Kickstarter, PBC

Kind

Knotel

Levi Strauss & Co.

LinkedIn

Lithium Technologies

Lyft

Mapbox

Maplebear Inc. d/b/a Instacart

Marin Software

Medallia

A Medium Corporation

Meetup

Microsoft

Motivate International

Mozilla

Netflix

Netgear

NewsCred

Patreon

PayPal Holdings

Pinterest

Quora

Reddit

Rocket Fuel

SaaStr

Salesforce.com

Scopely

Shutterstock

Snap

Spokeo

Spotify USA

Square

Squarespace

Strava

Stripe

SurveyMonkey

TaskRabbit

Tech:NYC

Thumbtack

Turn

Twilio

Twitter

Turn

Uber Technologies

Via

Wikimedia Foundation

Workday

Y Combinator Management

Yelp

Zynga

In addition, Amazon and Expedia both filed motions earlier in the case seeking to overturn the travel ban, although they were not named in the motion filed Sunday night.