‘The Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden discusses new memoir

Posted 10:50 AM, February 6, 2017, by , Updated at 11:15AM, February 6, 2017

Eric Braeden is best known for playing patriarch Victor Newman on the long-running soap opera “The Young and the Restless,” but his new autobiography reveals he’s a far more complex character in real life than the roles in play on TV.

The soap opera legend stopped by PIX11 to discuss his memoir, “I’ll Be Damned: How My Young and Restless Life Led Me to America’s #1 Daytime Drama.”

His autobiography is available online and in stores. You can also see him on “The Young and the Restless,” which airs weekdays on CBS.