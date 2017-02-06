Single mom in Brooklyn in desperate need of health insurance for sick son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Roberta Strickland lost her job in November.

She is now studying to be an EMT, but she needs us to save her and help her with her health insurance.

"I keep getting bills and I can't sleep at night. I worry all the time," said Strickland, meeting us during her lunch break.

Strickland's seven-year-old son has a medical condition where he has seizures.

She says since she is unemployed and getting affordable health insurance is a challenge.

"I get the runaround and no answers, said Strickland.

She reached out to the New York State of Health Insurance Plan, and needs answers.

PIX11 News reached out to the State Department of Health and they immediately sprung into action.

NYS Department of Health, said "The consumer submitted the needed documents. Our customer service staff has spoken with the consumer and her coverage issue is resolved."

Anyone with questions can visit, https://nystateofhealth.ny.gov/agent/navigators

If you have a story email Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.