Police search for 4 connected to New Year’s dine and dash on Staten Island

ARROCHAR, Staten Island — Police are searching Monday for a group of diners who ran up quite the tab at a Staten Island restaurant one evening in January and then left without paying.

The group dined at Chinar on the Island, a Russian restaurant in the Arrochar section of Staten Island, on New Year's Eve, police said. They ran up a tab of approximately $645.00 and allegedly left without paying a cent.

One man and three women were caught on surveillance video while inside the restaurant. They left around 3 a.m. New Year's Day in a silver SUV and drove toward Father Capodanno Boulevard.

