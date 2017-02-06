NYPD: NJ woman almost overdoses with child in car

ARDEN HEIGHTS, Staten Island — New York City police say a New Jersey woman nearly overdosed while her infant sat in the backseat of her car.

Police say a team of first responders found the Sayreville woman unconscious in her car in a parking lot in the Arden Heights section of Staten Island around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say the woman’s three-month-old son was crying in the back of her running vehicle.

Officers gave her two doses of Narcan after they found she wasn’t breathing. Police say after the woman regained consciousness she admitted she was high on heroin.

Her son was taken to Staten Island University Hospital South.

The woman was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while impaired on drugs and child endangerment.