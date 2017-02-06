Wait, Lady Gaga didn’t jump from the Super Bowl roof?

HOUSTON — Lady Gaga wowed the world during her Super Bowl halftime performance — featuring drones instead of guest acts, and kicking it off with a 260-foot plunge from the stadium’s roof.

Or did she?

Weeks prior to Sunday’s performance, rumors circulated concerning the popstar’s desired stunt and alleged pushback she faced over safety concerns.

Thousands of fans waited with bated breath as the second quarter came to a close — and Gaga did not disappoint.

Standing atop the stadium’s roof with a backdrop of mysterious “stars” moving into the formation of an American flag, she leapt.

Fans immediately took to Twitter, praising the jump and hailing it as historic.

But we live in the age of cellphones and the internet — by Monday morning, we learned those “stars” were in fact hundreds of drones, and video surfaced from the perspective of those in the stadium:

If that doesn’t convince you it was all an elaborate illusion, representatives from Intel Drones tell The Washington Post and USA Today: yes, it really was.

The intro was actually filmed over several days, with the “main shoot” occurring Jan. 30, General Manager Natalie Cheung told USA Today.

Everything from weather conditions the night of the game to worst-case-scenario fears over what could happen when a modern-day pop icon plummets hundreds of feet were considered.

“So there’s a lot of weather and environment (issues),” Cheung said. “In February, you don’t know what it will be like during Super Bowl day. … Lady Gaga also was on the roof when this was filmed, and from a logistics and creative perspective, it’s a bit hard for her to go from the roof all the way down to the floor of the stadium.”

Lady Gaga entering from the roof of the NRG Stadium for her #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime performance pic.twitter.com/2L2Eyljb58 — Lady Gaga (@ryanleejohnson) February 6, 2017