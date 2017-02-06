Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter critically hurt in ATV accident: report

KENTWOOD, La. — The Spears family is asking for privacy following a report that Jamie Lynn Spears’ young daughter has been hurt.

According to TMZ, Spears 8-year-old daughter Maddie was involved in an ATV accident on Sunday in Kentwood, Louisiana.

TMZ reported that Maddie was in serious condition after a vehicle she was on flipped over, plunging her underwater for several minutes.

CNN has not confirmed the accident and a statement from a publicist for Maddie’s superstar aunt, Britney Spears, disputes TMZ’s reporting.

“The details the media are reporting surrounding the incident regarding Jamie Lynn’s daughter, Maddie, are incorrect,” the statement said. “Right now, the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family.”

Jamie Lynn Spears was 16 and a child star when she became pregnant in 2007, which led to her walking away from her blossoming career.

The former star of Nickelodeon’s “Zoey 101” appeared in a TLC special last year titled “Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out” to talk about her life since.

Now a country music writer and singer, she released an album titled “The Journey” in 2014. That same year, she married voice actor Jamie Watson.