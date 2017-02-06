Formerly conjoined twin girls celebrate first birthday just two weeks after surgery to separate them

VALHALLA, N.Y. — Two weeks ago, they were conjoined at the back, but this weekend, following surgery that lasted nearly a full day, twins Ballenie and Bellanie Camacho were able to celebrate their first birthday.

The twins had their birthday party at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, where doctors separated them in January. Hospital staff joined the girls’ parents Laurilin Celadilla Marte and Marino Abel Camacho for the party.

“We were looking forward to Ballenie and Bellanie’s first birthday with so much anticipation,” said Marte, the twins’ mother. “It was as if my ‘little butterflies’ were born again a year later, only this time without the condition that challenged them.”

Ballenie and Bellanie were born on Feb. 4, 2016. They were connected at the sacrum, a bone at the base of the spine. More than 50 people worked to separate them during the 21-hour surgery.

The twins have are recovering well and have adapted to their newfound independence, said Dr. Samir Pandya, a pediatric surgeon at Maria Fareri.

Doctors believe they’ll be able to discharge the twins in early March, but there was no reason not to celebrate the twins’ birthday while they were still in the hospital.

“After the procedure at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, the outlook for Ballenie and Bellanie is now bright,” said Camacho, the twins’ father. “The party was as much a celebration of their first birthday as it was about the wonderful possibilities that now lie ahead of them.We couldn’t be happier or more thankful.”