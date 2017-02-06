Father sought by police after 5-month-old baby left alone at Newark YMCA

NEWARK, N.J. — Police are looking for the father after a 5-month-old baby was left unattended at the YMCA in Newark Monday evening.

Newark Police responded to the facility on Broad Street where the child was left alone and unharmed.

Police were able to locate the mother and are now in search of the father.

Kelly Coran, 19, of Irvington, is being sought for charges of child endangerment and a $2,000 outstanding theft of services warrant.

Child Protection and Permanency was notified.