Boy, 8, accidentally fatally shoots his younger sister, 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An eight-year-old boy accidentally fatally shot his little sister Sunday afternoon, police said.

The boy was home alone along with his five-year-old sister and four-year-old brother in a Jacksonville apartment, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief Chris Butler said. Their mother was out shopping.

The boy found a handgun and fired it once in the early afternoon, Chief Butler said. The single shot killed his sister and injured his brother.

“This is a tragic, unfortunate, accidental shooting that we have here,” Chief Butler said.

The four-year-old boy was treated at the hospital for his injuries, Chief Butler said. He is expected to survive.

It is not yet clear how long the mother left the apartment for, police said. Officers do not know where the boy got the gun.

Butler said it is unclear if any charges will be filed for leaving a gun accessible to the children.

Police have not released the children’s names.