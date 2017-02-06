Black history in the boroughs: Weeksville

We didn’t have to go far to uncover an essential part of Black History in the borough of Brooklyn.

James Weeks, a freed slave from Virginia, purchased a plot of land in 1838, 11 years after slavery was abolished. As Craig Treadway reports, that plot turned into a base of power for free slaves.

The community of Weeksville prided itself on being self-sustaining: having its own schools, churches, a senior citizen home and even its own newspaper, called “The Freedsman Torchlight.”

Until now, we’ve known very little about the people who lived there.

The Weeksville Heritage Center hosts “Weeksville Weekends” which allows visitors free access to exhibits as well as tours of the historic Hunterfly Road Houses. Find out about their events here.