Suspect in Karina Vetrano homicide case identified as Chanel Lewis

HOWARD BEACH, Queens – Officials identified Chanel Lewis as the suspect arrested in connection with the Karina Vetrano homicide case Sunday morning.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce says pieces of DNA linking Lewis was found underneath Vetrano’s fingernails and on her neck and cellphone. He also gave “detailed incriminating statements” when he was taken into custody Saturday. Official charges and an arraignment are pending.

Police apprehended 20-year-old Lewis in East New York Saturday evening following thousands of tips and phone calls.

Vetrano was killed on Aug. 2 after going on a solo run not far from her Howard Beach, Queens home. Her father discovered her badly beaten body in a secluded marshy area.

Boyce says it appeared the encounter that led to 30-year-old Vetrano’s death was a chance one.

A search warrant is currently being executed in Lewis’ Brooklyn home, according to Boyce.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.