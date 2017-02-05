People threatening to boycott Budweiser over immigration-themed Super Bowl ad

NEW YORK — Some people won’t be enjoying a cold glass of Budweiser beer this Super Bowl.

People are threatening to boycott Budweiser after the beer company released its 60-second Super Bowl ad that centers around the brand’s co-founder Adolphus Busch’s journey to America.

“This is the story of our founder and his pursuit of the American Dream,” Budweiser tweeted with the video of the ad on Tuesday.

Titled “Born The Hard Way,” it shows Busch on a boat in the mid-1800s heading to the U.S. from Germany. When he gets to the U.S., he isn’t welcomed with open arms.

“You’re not wanted here, go back home!” one American yells.

The ad ends on a happier tone with Busch meeting Eberhard Anheuser.

The ad that will play during the Super Bowl on Sunday comes when immigration has dominated the news. Protests and boycotts broke out nationwide after President Donald Trump signed more than a week ago an executive order that banned refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming to the U.S. It also barred Syrian refugees indefinitely.

Budweiser has said the ad was not intended to “convey a political message.

“We believe this is a universal story that is very relevant today because probably more than any other period in history today the world pulls you in different directions, and it’s never been harder to stick to your guns,” Ricardo Marques, Budweiser’s Vice President of Marketing, told Adweek.

However, people aren’t too happy about the ad and demanding a boycott on the beer brand. #BoycottBudweiser even started trending on Twitter.

“Screw Budweiser. You should have learned from the response you got with Amy Schumer. No LEFTY political BS,” one person wrote.

“You conflated the issue of stopping terrorists from infiltrating “Refugee” programs with legal immigration—then, Budweiser died,” another tweeted.

Never drinking @Budweiser you should respect the AMERICAN president instead you mock with liberal propaganda #boycottbudweiser — lilojuicy (@lilojuicy) February 5, 2017

Budweiser tomorrow will try in their ADD to convince us immigration of 100 years ago is same as the mess that goes on today.wrong &Pathetic — sotiris (@xatzisotiris) February 4, 2017

Please everyone buy a case of Budweiser! Trumpkins are boycotting because of super bowl commercial. — KatVonB❄️ (@klbtweeter) February 5, 2017

Budweiser think illegal immigration is okay for some reason. Illegal immigration is BREAKING THE LAW!!!! #BoycottBudweiser — BlackGirlPatriot ❤✊ (@Protrump45) February 5, 2017

Others showed support for Budweiser for the ad.

I drank @Budweiser for the first time in 10 years last night. #BoycottBudweiser? Not me and my crew of 64 million who support immigrants! — Jenna K (@HighGlossSauce) February 5, 2017

I think if every major food and restaurant brand ran a pro-immigration add, we could starve the alt-right into extinction. #BoycottBudweiser — Mark S. Novak (@Marknovakusa) February 5, 2017

Budweiser was also criticized last May for putting “America” on its labels, Business Insider reported.