Former President H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush receive warm welcome during Super Bowl coin toss

HOUSTON — Just days after leaving the hospital, former President George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Barbara, received a warm welcome as they tossed the coin, tipping off Sunday’s Super Bowl 51.

Bush, 92, in his adopted hometown of Houston, oversaw the coin toss before the NFL’s biggest game.

The ex-president took to his Twitter account to share the news last week in a post that features a gif of a spinning coin in front of a photo of Bush and his wife, Barbara.

Getting fired up for Sunday and #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/zlXmsZJrTM — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) February 1, 2017

“The Bushes didn’t hesitate for one second in accepting it,” Bush family spokesman, Jim McGrath, told the Houston Chronicle. “They couldn’t be prouder of their hometown and the Texans organization.”

Many took to social media to gush about the special moment.

Great moment for everyone! President Bush #41 & First Lady! Class move by NFL… We need hope! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/WTE0FNAD2H — Steven W. Banks (@StevenWBanks) February 5, 2017