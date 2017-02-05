Empire State Building to track Super Bowl with lights

NEW YORK — If you can’t watch the Super Bowl in New York City and need an update on who’s winning, find the Empire State Building.

At kickoff at Houston’s NRG Stadium, the famous tower in Manhattan will be split between the colors of the New England Patriots (blue, red and white) and the Atlanta Falcons (red and black). When each team scores, the building will sparkle in that team’s colors. It will remain lit in the colors of the team with the lead.

After the game, the winning team’s colors will sparkle for an hour before remaining lit in those colors until sunrise.

The Empire State Building did the same thing a year ago when Denver beat Carolina last year.