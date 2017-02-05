Coca-Cola Super Bowl ad shows ‘America the Beautiful’ being sung in different languages

NEW YORK — Coca-Cola highlighted the diversity in the U.S. with its Super Bowl commercial that aired before Sunday’s game.

The commercial featured people of all different races singing “America the Beautiful” in different languages — English, Spanish, Keres, Tagalog, Hindi, Senegalese, French and Hebrew.

The commercial was first released in 2014 during the winter Olympic games in Sochi, but has grabbed viewers’ attention this time during Super Bowl 51.

Coca-Cola released an updated statement on the ad:

“The premise of ‘It’s Beautiful’ can be simply stated: America is Beautiful and Coca-Cola is for everyone. It celebrates Coca-Cola moments among all Americans and features snapshots of American families. We believe it’s a powerful ad that promotes optimism, inclusion and celebrates humanity – values that are core to Coca-Cola. “It’s Beautiful” shows just a few of the ways Americans enjoy our brand and how Coca-Cola brings families and friends together every day. Since “It’s Beautiful” first aired in 2014, we have continued to run it during major TV events. “It’s Beautiful” has run across television and cinema broadcast – including national holidays of patriotism in America, such as July 4th and Memorial Day, and major moments in national and international sport and entertainment, like the football playoffs, New Year’s Eve, and several Olympic Opening Ceremonies.”

The commercial has received mixed reviews, with some saying the song should only be sung in English while others praised the brand for celebrating all races.

US is diverse but #Coke I don't think the words for "America the Beautiful" should be a different language. #WeSpeakEnglish #SuperBowl2017 — MoMo, CMN SNS (@momoishere) February 5, 2017

Yes we are diverse but #Coke the words for "America the Beautiful" should only be in English. I'll never drink Coke again

#SuperBowl — Tommy Boy (@newlight116) February 5, 2017

Oh no! They sang, 'America, the Beautiful', I think, in about 14 different languages! Husband pointed it out, "No more @CocaCola!" https://t.co/m7wEBgbCiw — Dara England (@DarEng1187) February 5, 2017

Hey @CocaCola I'm normally a @pepsi girl…but today my heart belongs to both of you. Bravo on that beautiful display. Stunning. ❤😘 — Jennifer Hallam (@SilverSprings88) February 5, 2017

.@CocaCola choosing to play their 2014 "America the Beautiful" commercial rather than putting forth a new one is SO IMPORTANT. #Superbowl — drea b. (@tacosandtea) February 5, 2017

The messaging in that Coca-Cola commercial was clear. And wonderful. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 5, 2017

The commercial has renewed significance following Trump’s executive order banning refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. Trump has also pledged to build a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, claiming it would keep illegal “criminals” out.

Coca-Cola isn’t the only brand to focus on race and immigration. Budweiser received some criticism for its ad that outlined the struggle of immigration. People called for a boycott of the beer.

Airbnb also aired a commercial that features a diverse group of people and a statement that read: “We believe no matter who you are, where you’re from, who you love or who you worship, we all belong. The world is more beautiful the more you accept. #weaccept”