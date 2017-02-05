Airbnb’s Super Bowl ad seemingly criticizes Trump’s travel ban

Since President Donald Trump signed an executive order strictly limiting refugees travel into the U.S., companies in Silicon Valley have voiced their disapproval. That includes short-term lodging app Airbnb, who aired an ad during the Super Bowl seemingly criticizing Trump’s action.

The ad features a diverse group of people and text that reads, “We believe no matter who you are, where you’re from, who you love or who you worship, we all belong. The world is more beautiful the more you accept. #weaccept”

The ad, which aired right before the second quarter, doesn’t explicitly refer to Trump’s order, but seemingly falls in line with policies in place for commercials that are approved to air during the game.

The National Football League and Fox both reserve rights to approve ads that air, and according to the New York Times, some advertisers faced difficulty getting ads with immigrants in them approved.

Airbnb’s chief executive Brian Chesky released a statement after Trump’s executive order went into effect and people were detained at airports across the nation.

“This is a policy I profoundly disagree with, and it is a direct obstacle to our mission at Airbnb,” Chesky wrote on Jan. 29.

The same weekend Trump’s order went into effect, Airbnb began to provide free, unsubsidized temporary housing for those who had been affected by the immigration restriction.

Two Airbnb employees told the Times off record that the company didn’t initially plan to create an ad for the Super Bowl. But once they heard space was open, they pounced. The ad was created and filmed in just three days.