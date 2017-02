GLENDALE, Queens – Authorities say three adults are hurt, one seriously, after a heater explosion inside a Queen home.

FDNY received a call of a fire at 4:49 a.m. at a two-story home on 72-49 66th St. in Glendale. It was brought under control less than an hour later.

One person was seriously hurt and two more had minor injuries, according to FDNY. They were taken to local hospitals.

Authorities say the fire started when a heater exploded.