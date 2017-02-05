1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — One man was killed and another critically injured in a shooting in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn Sunday night.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. at Flatlands Avenue and East 84th Street.

Police say two men, a 19-year-old and 22-year-old, were shot.

The 22-year-old, identified as Darren Harrison, died after being shot in the head.

The 19-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

It is not clear what sparked the shooting.

No arrests have been made.