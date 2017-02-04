Woman caught on video stealing from Bronx church donation box

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHUYLERVILLE, the Bronx — Police are searching Saturday for a woman who was caught on camera stealing money from a Bronx church's donation box in early January.

The woman entered St. Benedict's Church on Otis Avenue in the Schuylerville section of the Bronx around 4 p.m. on Jan. 12.

Surveillance video captured the woman removing an unknown amount of money from one of the church's donation boxes. She then left with the cash and ran in an unknown direction.

The woman is described as being between 30 and 35 years old. She was last seen wearing a dark coat, blue jeans and black and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information connected to this incident should submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.