SEE IT: Man steals victim’s clothing at gunpoint in Queens: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — Police are searching Saturday for a man who allegedly threatened a victim and stole his clothes as the victim was entering a residence in Far Rockaway Friday.

Around 6:30 p.m., the victim was entering a residence on Neilson Street. That's when the man allegedly pulled a gun on him, threatened him, and demanded the victim hand over his clothing. This included his pants, jacket and suit jacket, police said.

The victim was also ordered to give the man his keys. Once the man had the victim's clothing and keys, he fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured.

The man is described as being in his mid-twenties and around 5-feet 7-inches tall. He weighs approximately 150 pounds and has curly hair. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and black and white sneakers.