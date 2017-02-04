Pro-Trump rally to be held outside Trump Tower Sunday

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A pro-Trump rally is expected to take place outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The rally that has been planned to start at 12 p.m. will be supporting President Donald Trump and standing “in solidarity for support of the electoral college process and pride in America,” according to a news release. Politicians including former congressman Bob Turner is expected to be there.

“He is our president and deserves a chance to do his job,” The New York State Conservative Party Chairman Michael Long said.

The rally is a sharp contrast to protests and boycotts that have taken place nationwide since Trump took office. The number of demonstrations were especially prominent when Trump signed an executive order that banned refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

“People are tired of the rants, violence and vulgarity against Trump,” Cindy Grosz, a co-organizer of the pro-Trump rally, said.

Saturday was a another day filled with protests. Thousands gathered near the historic Stonewall Inn in West Village for the LGBTQ solidarity rally. Demonstrators were speaking out against Trump’s travel ban and other executive orders that may affect LGBTQ rights.

Washington, D.C., demonstrators walked from the White House chanting “No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here.”

Marchers also carried signs in Salt Lake City from the federal building to the state capitol building.

At Los Angeles International Airport, about 150 people gathered in front of the international terminal to protest the ban and other Trump policies. A handful of women in Muslim headscarves chanted: “This is what America looks like.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.