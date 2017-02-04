Port Authority officers save 2 separate heart attack victims at LaGuardia Airport

LAGUARDIA, Queens — Three Port Authority police officers stepped in and saved two people suffering heart attacks at separate times at LaGuardia Airport Saturday.

Port Authority officers Joseph Miranne, Jason Berrios and Anthony Oliveto responded to a man, 89, of Orlando, Florida, suffering a heart attack about 10:45 a.m. at Terminal C. The officers performed CPR on the man who was unresponsive and had no pulse, Port Authority said.

The man’s chest eventually began to move and regained a pulse. He was taken to the hospital and was breaking on his own, Port Authority said.

Another Tennessee woman was on a shuttle bus in front of Terminal C about 2 p.m. when she suffered a heart attack. She was found lying on the bus floor not breathing and with no pulse, according to Port Authority. The officers performed CPR and supplied one defibrillator shock.

She began to breath and regained a pulse. She was later taken to the hospital.