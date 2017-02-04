Over 400 cafes nationwide, including in NYC, donating weekend sales to ACLU

NEW YORK — More than 400 cafes nationwide, including in New York City, are pouring coffee for a cause this weekend.

Cafes will be donating 5 percent of sales they make on Saturday and Sunday to the American Civil Liberties Union. The fundraiser, organized by Sprudge, a coffee news resource site, includes 25 cafes in New York City.

Sprudge has also pledged to match the first $500 raised by the 26 coffee companies that first joined the fundraiser.

Here’s the list of NYC shops participating:

Birch Coffee

Black Fox Coffee

Blue Bottle Coffee

Café Grumpy

Dot & Line

Espresso 77

Everyman Espresso

Gimme! Coffee

Grade Coffee

Irving Farm Coffee Roasters

Joe

Kettle & Thread

Kos Kaffe

La Colombe Torrefaction

Oren’s Daily Roast

Pudge Knuckles

Rubyzaar Baked

Spreadhouse

Southside

Stand Coffee

Stinky BKLYN

Supercrown Coffee Roasters

The Chipped Cup

Toby’s Estate Coffee

Variety

For a list of other cafes head to the Sprudge website.

The ACLU filed a motion to release two Iraqi refugees that were detained at JFK Airport last Saturday. The two refugees, who both have U.S. visas, were detained the night before when Trump’s executive order banning refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries went into effect.

The organization is now raising money for lawyers to represent the families affected by the travel ban.