Over 400 cafes nationwide, including in NYC, donating weekend sales to ACLU

NEW YORK — More than 400 cafes nationwide, including in New York City, are pouring coffee for a cause this weekend.
Cafes will be donating 5 percent of sales they make on Saturday and Sunday to the American Civil Liberties Union. The fundraiser, organized by Sprudge, a coffee news resource site, includes 25 cafes in New York City.
Sprudge has also pledged to match the first $500 raised by the 26 coffee companies that first joined the fundraiser.
Here’s the list of NYC shops participating:
Birch Coffee
Black Fox Coffee
Blue Bottle Coffee
Café Grumpy
Dot & Line
Espresso 77
Everyman Espresso
Gimme! Coffee
Grade Coffee
Irving Farm Coffee Roasters
Joe
Kettle & Thread
Kos Kaffe
La Colombe Torrefaction
Oren’s Daily Roast
Pudge Knuckles
Rubyzaar Baked
Spreadhouse
Southside
Stand Coffee
Stinky BKLYN
Supercrown Coffee Roasters
The Chipped Cup
Toby’s Estate Coffee
Variety
For a list of other cafes head to the Sprudge website.
The ACLU filed a motion to release two Iraqi refugees that were detained at JFK Airport last Saturday. The two refugees, who both have U.S. visas, were detained the night before when Trump’s executive order banning refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries went into effect.
The organization is now raising money for lawyers to represent the families affected by the travel ban.