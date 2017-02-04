News Closeup: A look at Trump’s travel ban and pick for Supreme Court Justice

Jordan Wells, Staff Attorney at the New York Civil Liberties Union, Faiyaz Jaffer, Chaplain and research scholar at the Islamic Center at New York University, Chapin Fay, vice president and associate counsel at Mercury Public Strategy Firm, discussed President Trump’s immigration travel ban.

What exactly are the restrictions imposed by the ban? Who is in favor of the ban, who is opposed and why? Who will be affected and how? Is it lawful? And what to do if you or a family is unable to enter the country now?

This week, President Trump also announced he is nominating Federal Judge Neil Gorsuch as the next Supreme Court Justice.

Gorsuch is a conservative in the mold of the justice he’s nominated to succeed, Antonin Scalia, who died a year ago.

The nomination is expected to touch off a brutal partisan showdown with democrats vowing to fight.

Hofstra University Law Professor James Sample discussed what we know so far about Gorsuch, and how his appointment, if confirmed, will affect the balance in the nation’s highest court