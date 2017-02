MAPLEWOOD, N.J. — A fire ripped through an apartment complex in Maplewood early Saturday morning.

No one was injured as a result. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The apartment complex is currently undergoing construction.

Social media video shows the massive blaze around 3 a.m.

the bus terminal on Springfield Ave in Maplewood pic.twitter.com/TyKbFBiDo8 — Walo BBW7 (@____walo____) February 4, 2017

