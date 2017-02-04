Leaked 2017 Super Bowl commercials: Beer, cars, food and more

It’s 2017 — who has time to wait for the next batch of Super Bowl commercials? Luckily, the internet provides a sneak peek of almost every commercial that will grace your TV screen Sunday night.
From Budweiser to Snickers to Wix.com, take a look and preview some of the commercials you will see in primetime as the New England Patriots face off against the Atlanta Falcons at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Check out a full list and watch more clips on the official Super Bowl commercial website.
Wix
Action star Jason Statham joins the action this year in a spot for website host wix.com.
Intel
Tech company Intel got lucky — their commercial features Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady, who’s playing in the big game.
Skittles
The ad for this colorful candy will make you believe in love, or just make you laugh.
Snickers
There’s no preview for this ad, which will be played live during the game. It stars Adam Driver and Betty White will make an appearance. Despite the live format, the candy bar ad will fall in line with the “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” theme.
Here’s a preview from Betty White:
Budweiser
The beer company’s ad has created some political controversy in light of recent events, but Budweiser says that wasn’t the point. Check it out here:
Bud Light
This ad gets a little spooky with the return of a lovable Bud Light mascot, Spuds MacKenzie:
Michelob Ultra
Health-conscious beer drinkers may connect with this Michelob ad, featuring CrossFit athletes and the “Cheers” theme song:
KFC
KFC’s new Georgia Gold honey mustard chicken makes its debut in this golden hued spot:
Kia
The car company has released several teaser clips starring actress Melissa McCarthy as she goes on quite the journey…
And here’s the full ad:
Lexus
This slick ad from Lexus features dancer Lil Buck and a song from Sia:
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their AMG sports brand with a big Super Bowl ad.
T-Mobile
Pop star Justin Bieber shows us the evolution of a few end zone dances alongside Rob Gronkowski and Terrell Owens.
Sprint
Watch out for this ad that shows just how far some people might go to get out of their cell contracts…
Tide
Another Patriot shows up in this ad for Tide detergent: tight end Rob Gronkowski.
Tiffany & Co.
Halftime performer Lady Gaga will also make her debut appearance as a Tiffany & Co. brand ambassador in a commercial for the high-end jeweler. Here’s a quick preview:
Avocados from Mexico
While you may be eating guacamole or other avocado-filled snacks during the game, watch out for an Avocados from Mexico commercial.