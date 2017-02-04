Leaked 2017 Super Bowl commercials: Beer, cars, food and more

It’s 2017 — who has time to wait for the next batch of Super Bowl commercials? Luckily, the internet provides a sneak peek of almost every commercial that will grace your TV screen Sunday night.

From Budweiser to Snickers to Wix.com, take a look and preview some of the commercials you will see in primetime as the New England Patriots face off against the Atlanta Falcons at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Check out a full list and watch more clips on the official Super Bowl commercial website.

Wix

Action star Jason Statham joins the action this year in a spot for website host wix.com.

Intel

Tech company Intel got lucky — their commercial features Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady, who’s playing in the big game.

Skittles

The ad for this colorful candy will make you believe in love, or just make you laugh.

Psst! Wanna see my sweet new #SB51 commercial ahead of the game? You totally can! #TasteTheRainbow pic.twitter.com/iAFQfdk1gY — Skittles (@Skittles) January 24, 2017

Snickers

There’s no preview for this ad, which will be played live during the game. It stars Adam Driver and Betty White will make an appearance. Despite the live format, the candy bar ad will fall in line with the “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” theme.

Here’s a preview from Betty White:

Budweiser

The beer company’s ad has created some political controversy in light of recent events, but Budweiser says that wasn’t the point. Check it out here:

Bud Light

This ad gets a little spooky with the return of a lovable Bud Light mascot, Spuds MacKenzie:

Michelob Ultra

Health-conscious beer drinkers may connect with this Michelob ad, featuring CrossFit athletes and the “Cheers” theme song:

KFC

KFC’s new Georgia Gold honey mustard chicken makes its debut in this golden hued spot:

There can be only one…at a time…and this is that time…well, Sunday will be that time. Time isn’t the issue here. Stop worrying about time. pic.twitter.com/QI4g6PvFvm — KFC (@kfc) January 31, 2017

Kia

The car company has released several teaser clips starring actress Melissa McCarthy as she goes on quite the journey…

And here’s the full ad:

Lexus

This slick ad from Lexus features dancer Lil Buck and a song from Sia:

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their AMG sports brand with a big Super Bowl ad.

T-Mobile

Pop star Justin Bieber shows us the evolution of a few end zone dances alongside Rob Gronkowski and Terrell Owens.

Sprint

Watch out for this ad that shows just how far some people might go to get out of their cell contracts…

Tide

Another Patriot shows up in this ad for Tide detergent: tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Tiffany & Co.

Halftime performer Lady Gaga will also make her debut appearance as a Tiffany & Co. brand ambassador in a commercial for the high-end jeweler. Here’s a quick preview:

Avocados from Mexico

While you may be eating guacamole or other avocado-filled snacks during the game, watch out for an Avocados from Mexico commercial.