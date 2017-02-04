Hundreds at Stonewall Inn for LGBTQ solidarity rally against Trump’s executive orders

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Hundreds of people from the LGBTQ community gathered outside the Stonewall Inn Saturday to rally against President Donald Trump’s executive order.

Protesters and state and city officials were near Stonewall Inn about 2 p.m. GLAAD and other LGBTQ organizations hosted the LGBT Solidarity rally to show support for the “immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees, women and other communities that Trump has already taken aim at,” according to the GLAAD website.

Today we rally in solidarity with immigrants, asylum seekers, refugees, women and other communities that Trump has already taken aim at. pic.twitter.com/SvEjL9oBEg — GLAAD (@glaad) February 4, 2017

Sen. Chuck Schumer, who has been a vocal opponent against Trump’s travel ban, spoke at the rally and led a “Dump Trump” chant. Schumer criticized education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos.

“I know you have my back and I have yours. We are going to ‘Dump Trump!'” Schumer said.

The rally follows more than a week of protests and boycotts since Trump signed an executive order banning refugees and citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

Last Saturday, thousands turned out for the spontaneous protest at JFK Airport where refugees who arrived just as the executive order went into effect were detained.

On Friday, a federal judge in Seattle temporarily suspended Trump’s executive order nationwide. The Department of Homeland Security announced it too has stopped all actions to implementing the immigration order.