Watch the PIX11 Morning News for your chance to win a free metrocard (for a full year)!

It may be one of PIX11’s biggest giveaways yet! It’s your chance to win a free ride to work for a full year.

Introducing… Comp My Commute!

We’re giving away an unlimited metrocard for a full year to THREE lucky PIX11 viewers.

Just watch the PIX11 Morning News and look for the code word from traffic reporter, Marissa Torres.

A codeword will be displayed on-air sometime from 6:30 — 7:30 a.m.

Text that code word to 77944 or enter it in the form below.

Then, download the PIX11 News App for another chance.

The second code word will be displayed at the top of the screen. Text that codeword separately to 77944 for a second entry.

The sweepstakes starts on February 6, 2017 and runs through February 23, 2017.

Good luck!

Please note:

*Each Morning News codeword is available for entry Monday – Thursday from 6 a.m. – 11 a.m. EST.

*Each PIX11 News App code word is available for entry Monday – Wednesday from 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. EST, and Thursday from 6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

If you’re unable to text us the code word, you may also use the form below to enter:

ENTER THE CODE WORD REVEALED ON THE PIX11 MORNING NEWS HERE:

ENTER THE CODE WORD REVEALED ON THE PIX11 NEWS APP HERE:

Official Rules

WPIX-LLC

PIX11’S Comp MY Commute Campaign

Official Rules

February 4, 2017

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

ELIGIBILITY: You must be 18 years of age or older and a legal resident NY, NJ or CT living within the WPIX over-the-air broadcast area at the time of entry. You must also, as of February 4, 2017, have a digital device capable of downloading apps and a data plan with sufficient data to enable you to download an app without incurring an extra charge. Sweepstakes is not open to employees of Sponsor or those employees’ immediate family members. Employees and their immediate family members of any of Sponsor’s affiliated companies, licensees, advertising or promotional agencies, or sponsors are also ineligible. For purposes of this Sweepstakes, “immediate family members” means grandparents, parents, siblings, spouse, and children (including stepchildren). This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law and outside the eligibility area set forth above. TO ENTER: Sweepstakes begins on February 6, 2017 at or around 6:30 AM ET and goes through February 23, 2017 at 11:00 AM ET (the “Sweepstakes Period”) and will be divided into three Sweepstakes drawings (each, a “Sweepstakes Drawing”). Each Sweepstakes Drawing period will run from Monday at or around 6:30 AM ET to 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, with a winner selected each Friday. Each day during a Sweepstakes Drawing period (Monday through Thursday for the Sweepstakes Drawing) will be referred to as a “Sweepstakes Day.” To enter each weekly Sweepstakes Drawing, you will need a keyword (the “Keyword”). There will be two Keywords available each Sweepstakes Day, one that will be announced on-air (the “On-Air Keyword”) and the other of which will be displayed in the PIX11 News App (the “App Keyword”). The On-Air Keyword will be displayed each Sweepstakes Day on PIX11 Morning News on PIX11 at some point 6:30 AM ET through 7:30 AM ET. Each morning, a different Keyword will be displayed on screen. The App Keyword will be displayed each Sweepstakes Day in the “Extra” tab of the PIX11 News App, available for free download on PIX11.com/App. The App Keyword will be displayed in the app from 6:30 AM – 11:00 PM ET each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and from 6:30 AM – 11:00 AM ET each Thursday. Once they have a Keyword, viewers may enter either via text or via the PIX11 website as described below. Each Keyword is valid only on the Sweepstakes Day on which it is displayed. Daily entries will be combined into a single entry pool for the each Sweepstakes Drawing, but WILL NOT roll over into the next week’s Sweepstakes Drawing. Enter via Text-Message: Using the text messaging feature on your cellular telephone, send a text message to 77944 with one of that Sweepstakes Day’s Keywords in the body of the message. Limit one Keyword per text message. The On-Air Keyword must be entered by 11:00 AM ET each day, and the App Keyword must be entered by 11:00 PM ET on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and by 11:00 AM ET on Thursday. Entrants must text the correct Keyword as displayed in that Sweepstakes Day’s PIX11 Morning News Broadcast or PIX11 News App on the corresponding Sweepstakes Day. All text entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Sweepstakes using the text messaging method. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Sweepstakes. If you enter by text messaging, you must have a valid mobile telephone number and a text messaging two-way capable handset. Message and data rates may apply. Text messaging and wireless services are not available in all areas. Text STOP to stop and HELP for help. If any dispute arises as to the identity of any text entrant, the entrant will be considered the authorized account holder by the cellular provider. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing one of the Sweepstakes Day’s correct Keywords will be eligible. Enter On-Line: Log onto PIX11.com and follow the Sweepstakes link(s) until reaching the entry page. Accurately complete the entry form, including one of the correct Keywords for that Sweepstakes Day, your name, age, valid email address, telephone or mobile phone number. The On-Air Keyword must be entered by 11:00 AM ET each day, and the App Keyword must be entered by 11:00 PM ET on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and by 11:00 AM ET on Thursday. On-line entries containing attachments, generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. On-line entrants must use their own name. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. If any dispute arises as to identity of any online entrant, the entrant will be considered the individual to whom the entry’s email address is assigned, as shown on the email service provider’s records. Only entries to the designated website and containing one of the correct Keywords for the corresponding Sweepstakes Day will be eligible. Restrictions: Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. By entering, entrants agree to be bound by and comply with these Official Rules. One entry per person per Keyword, regardless of method of entry (for a maximum of two entries per person, per Sweepstakes Day and eight entries per person per Sweepstakes Drawing period); subsequent entries for a Keyword originating from the same person will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, unavailability of phone lines or connections, cellular phone service, or any other technical malfunctions or inability to transmit messages or entries. SELECTION OF WINNERS: After the close of each Sweepstakes Drawing entry period, one winner will be selected by random drawing from among all eligible text and online entries received for that Sweepstakes Drawing, subject to verification and compliance with these Official Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received for each Sweepstakes Drawing. Sponsor will attempt to notify the winner by telephone. Potential winner must respond within four hours of first notification attempt and provide a photo of the winner that can be displayed on the WPIX Morning News when the winner is announced the next day. By submitting a photo, the winner grants Sponsor permission to display the photo on the Morning News and represents and warrants that the winner has all rights necessary to submit the photo for use in that manner. A potential winner will be disqualified and Sponsor may select another winner by random drawing from remaining eligible entries for that Sweepstakes Drawing period (time permitting and at Sponsor’s sole discretion) if: (a) a winner does not respond within four hours of first notification attempt and provide a photo of the winner; (b) a winner does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; (c) a winner does not adhere to the Official Rules; (d) a winner does not sign and return any required documents by deadlines set by Sponsor; (e) winner is not willing or able to participate in a televised prize presentation (if applicable) at a time and location to be determined by Sponsor; and/or (f) if the prize notification is returned as undeliverable, refused, or declined. The winner will be announced on the Morning News every Friday during the Sweepstakes Period at or around 7:20 AM. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or reschedule the date of the announcement because of breaking news, technical problems or unforeseen scheduling conflicts. Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize without broadcasting the announcement on television, or to record the prize presentation and broadcast it on a later date. PRIZES & PRIZE RESTRICTIONS: There are a total of three prizes, one for each Sweepstakes Drawing. One winner for each Sweepstakes Drawing will receive a yearly “MetroCard for a Year,” which will be awarded in the form of a MetroCard transit card valued at $1,452. MetroCard subject to terms and conditions thereon. Prizes are non-transferable, non-negotiable. Unclaimed prizes will be forfeited, and no alternate winners will be selected. Only one prize will be awarded per person and per household. Winners assume all applicable tax liability for their prize. Winners will be required to complete and return a W-9 tax form, and Sponsor will send winner a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of the prize awarded. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules. CONDITIONS & RESTRICTIONS: Entrants agree Sponsor has the sole right to decide all matters and disputes arising from this Sweepstakes and that its decision is final and binding. Except where prohibited by law, entrants agree to allow use of their name, voice, photograph, likeness and any information provided on entry form, in any medium of communication, including print, Internet, radio and/or television and for any purpose in connection with the Sweepstakes, including advertising, promotional or other purposes, by Sponsor and/or its affiliates, without additional compensation. By entering, entrants agree to release, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsor, its parent companies and affiliates, and each of their employees, representatives, contractors, sponsors and advertisers, from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs or claims related to any allegation regarding participation in the Sweepstakes and/or the award of, the receipt of, or the use of their prize.

As a condition of entering, entrants agree: (a) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, consequential, or any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses; (b) all causes of action arising out of or related to this Sweepstakes, or any prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court in the state of New York, to which participant submits to personal jurisdiction; and (c) any and all claims, judgments, and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you. This Sweepstakes will be governed and enforced pursuant to New York law, excluding choice of law provisions.

Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or if such entrant shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) with an intent to annoy, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsor; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Sponsor assumes no liability for (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information; or (b) any unauthorized access to, or theft, destruction or alteration of entries at any point in the operation of this Sweepstakes. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of these Official Rules will govern.