WATCH: Muslims gather at JFK to pray for refugees, immigrants

QUEEN, N.Y. — Hundreds of Muslims gathered at John F. Kennedy International Airport Friday, praying for refugees and immigrants one week after President Donald Trump signed a travel ban impacting citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

American Muslims came together around 12:30 p.m. to offer special prayers, and were surrounded by people of other faiths who made a “protective human chain around the worshippers,” representatives from the non-profit organization Burma Task Force described in a news release.

Many supporters held signs reading, “Our New York is Immigrant New York” and “I Stand With #ImmigrantNY.”

Muslims in various cities were said to have participated in the “special prayer.”

The event was part of an appeal from the Muslim Peace Coalition, which called for a weekend of observation and prayers — appealing for sermons and prayers on the Muslim holy day of Friday, the Jewish and Hindu holiday of Saturday and the Christian holy day of Sunday.

The gathering marked one week since Trump signed an executive order banning refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days and ones coming from war-torn Syria indefinitely.

The order states citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — are refused entry to the U.S. for 90 days.

With the stroke of his pen, the ban immediately went into effect, causing mass confusion and chaos around the country.

An unknown number of people were detained at U.S. airports beginning that afternoon, sparking mass protests.

Muslims prayed Friday at terminal 4, where hundreds, if not thousands, of protestors gathered last Saturday, holding signs such as “refugees are welcomed here” and chanting “No hate, no fear. Immigrants are welcomed here!”