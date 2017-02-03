Time Out New York’s list of events during Super Bowl weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Super Bowl weekend, but if you want something else to do before the big game, Time Out New York has a list of events happening in New York City.

Target First Saturdays Brooklyn Museum

When: Saturday at 5 p.m.

Price: Free

For this month’s edition of its free Saturday series, the Brooklyn Museum presents vocalist and percussionist Courtnee Roze, neo-soul and hip-hop duo OSHUN, DJs mOma, Rich Knight and Lola Chung, selections from Jinah Parker's choreoplay SHE and much more. When you're not taking in top-notch performances, learn ways to become more active in your community at the event's Community Resource Fair, attend pop-up gallery talks and get made into a comic book character at Black Gotham Experience's photo booth.

Lunar New Year Parade

When: Saturday from 12-4:30 p.m.

Bundle up and head to Chinatown to welcome the Year of the Rooster at the neighborhood’s 18th annual Lunar New Year fete. The temperature may be low, but spirits are always high at this lively event, which draws thousands of revelers and features elaborate costumes, traditional music and dance performances. Arrive by noon to ensure a good view of the action.

Super Bowl 51

Where: The Bronx Brewery at 856 E. 136th St., The Bronx

When: Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Price: $15

If you consider yourself the king (or queen) of pigskin, the Bronx Brewery will treat you like royalty on game day. The joint is offering a range of deals, including a First and Goal Package ($55 for two), which includes one bucket of craft beer cans and one bucket of food. Big spenders can opt for the 4th and Inches ($220) deal, which comes with three beer and food buckets for six people. If your team is playing and all you want to do is drink, you can pay $65 for unlimited brews through the duration of the game.