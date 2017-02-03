Social media posts lead to arrest of NYC man seen taunting Florida cops on ATV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A New York City man smiling for a cellphone selfie as he fled from Florida police on a wild ATV ride last month is now under arrest after cops found incriminating posts on social media, authorities said Thursday.

Wilfredo Garcia Jr., 27, was taken into custody by the NYPD on charges stemming from illegal activities that occurred on Jan. 16 in Hollywood, Florida, police said.

Court documents show Garcia, part of a large group of motorcycle, ATV and dirt bike riders participating in a "Bikes Up Guns Down" movement, was seen traveling into the City of Hollywood and drove an "all-terrain vehicle" on a paved state roadway while speeding at about 50 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour area. When a police officer attempted to make a traffic stop, he allegedly continued his unsafe driving and failed to stop for authorities. While driving, Garcia took out his cellphone and recorded the police cars chasing him. The pursuit ended when a separate motorist was apprehended, according to an affidavit.

Detectives scoured social media site Instagram for video postings under the hash tag #bikesupgunsdown and there, they located footage showing Garcia operating an ATV during the aforementioned chase, court documents say. Further evidence in his profile, including a picture of a motorcycle with a Pennsylvania license plate registered to him led police to Garcia.

Hollywood cops contacted the NYPD who then nabbed Garcia at his New York residence on Jan. 25, police said.

Garcia is currently being held at Rikers Island, awaiting extradition. He faces reckless driving and fleeing and eluding police charges.