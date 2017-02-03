Knife-carrying bus passenger taken into custody in Brooklyn

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Police took a man carrying a knife on an MTA bus into custody on Friday, an agency spokesman said.

A customer on a Midwood bus noticed that a passenger, who appeared to be intoxicated, had a knife, an MTA official said.

Everyone, including the driver, ran off the bus and 911 was called, a passenger told PIX11 News.

Police responded and removed the man from the bus. He was not menacing any of the passengers.

No identifying information is available for the man.