× Soldier shoots machete attacker near Louvre museum in Paris

PARIS — A soldier on duty near the Louvre museum in the French capital, Paris, opened fire on a man who attempted to attack him with a knife, officials said.

The man had launched towards a group of soldiers and guards and shouted “God is great” in Arabic in the Carrousel du Louvre, the underground plaza near the museum, according to Michel Cadot, the Paris prefect. The soldier fired five shots.

The attacker was armed with a machete, was wearing two backpacks and may have had a second weapon. He was seriously injured by a bullet to the stomach, Cadot said. The solider was lightly injured.

No explosives were found in the man’s backpacks. The suspect has been taken into custody alive.

About 200 people are in lock-down inside the Carrousel du Louvre shopping mall and the metro station has been shut down, Cadot said.

The French Interior Ministry tweeted that there was an ongoing “serious security incident” near the Louvre.

The museum in the center of Paris is one of the French capital’s biggest tourist attractions.

Soldiers on patrol are part of security measures that have beefed-up in the wake of terror attacks in France in 2015 and 2016.