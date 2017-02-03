Practically every aspect of our lives rely on some type of technology. With that in mind, our Free Friday Guy – David Gregg – Behind The Buy .com’s – Senior Editor showcases some of the newest products to keep our digital lives and devices safe and secure.

PRODUCT #1: Magellan MiVue 420 DashCam:

PRODUCT OVERVIEW: This windshield mounted tech device will give you a greater sense of security when driving thanks to ability to record accidents, road rage incidents, vandalism, and it can even provide warnings if you’re driving too close or if a car is in your blind spot when changing lanes!

The new MiVue 420 DashCam is always recording what is happening outside your dashboard. If there is an accident that leads to a fraudulent claim, you’ll have footage of it. If something crazy on the road happens that you couldn’t describe if you wanted to, you’ll have footage of it (Search Youtube: DashCam videos, it’s a thing). Drivers are vulnerable to fraudulent claims in accidents, vehicle vandalism and road rage. The MiVue 420 can ensure the best possible outcome from these unpredictable situations. With its HD camera, outdoor travels can be recorded seamlessly, making it the perfect companion for the road.

Price: MSRP $179.99

PRODUCT #2: Baldwin Evolved Smartlock:

PRODUCT OVERVIEW: This is the first smartlock hardware set to blend style and technology together so it does not look a traditional tech security device. However, it uses advanced touch-to-open technology so you can securely lock and access your home.

Evolved is Baldwin Hardware’s next generation of luxury hardware perfectly blending style and technology. The Baldwin Evolved smartlock leverages Bluetooth technology for an easy touch-to-open solution. Baldwin Evolved is powered by Kevo technology and a downloadable app allowing customers to easily issue “ekeys” for access, real-time access history and unlocking abilities. Baldwin Evolved is available in 18 styles and 18 finishes offering customers a wide array of customization options.

Price: Starts as low as $165 (Available in Spring 2017)

PRODUCT #3: Tile Mate and Slim Bluetooth Trackers:

PRODUCT OVERVIEW: These tiny Bluetooth trackers will help us to find our most misplaced (key, phone, wallet, purse, laptop case, etc…) items in seconds!

Tile is a tiny Bluetooth tracker and easy-to use-app that helps you find everyday items in seconds. Tile makes life easier by helping your loved ones spend less time looking for their stuff and less money replacing their things. Tile has two new products, the Tile Mate and Tile Slim. Tile Mate has a convenient hole making it a great product to loop onto key chains, backpacks, purses, etc. The new Tile Slim is the world’s thinnest Bluetooth tracker, as thin as two stacked credit cards. Its slim profile makes it perfect for sliding into your wallet, purse, passport, laptop case, or anything with a slim profile.

Price: Starting as low as $25; Combo packs start at $90 and include 2 Mates and 2 Slims

PRODUCT #4: ZAGG InvisibleShield Sapphire Defense with Screen Guarantee Plan:

PRODUCT OVERVIEW: Here’s the first smartphone screen protector that provides a replacement guaranteed, in the unlikely event it gets damaged!

Defense features the ultimate combination of screen protection – the impact component of traditional screen protection, sapphire-infused scratch resistance, and the smooth feel of tempered glass. Together, they combine to create a virtually indestructible screen protector.

Features:

– 7X Shatter, Impact, and Drop Protection: Advanced technology absorbs and distributes impacts for 7X more drop and impact protection than an unprotected screen.

– Scratch Protection: A proprietary process infuses sapphire crystals, one of the hardest minerals in the world, into the screen protector for unmatched scratch protection with a super smooth finish.

– Smudge Resistant: Built-in, oil-resistant design helps reduce fingerprints and smudges to keep your screen pristine.

– Ultra-Clear: Meticulously tested materials were selected to deliver 100% high-definition clarity, better image depth, and remarkable touch sensitivity.

Customers who sign up for the Screen Guarantee plan beta program will receive a bundle that includes:

– One (1) InvisibleShield Sapphire Defense for their iPhone 6/6s/7 or 6 Plus/6s Plus/7 Plus.

– One (1) IFROGZ Vue Clear case to provide 360 degree protection for their device

– One (1) one-year screen guarantee plan (receive $100 toward screen repair) covers one (1) incident with no deductible