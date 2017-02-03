New Jersey man who ran dating scams admits romancing women out of money

CAMDEN, N.J. — A 52-year-old New Jersey man scammed women out of thousands of dollars by saying he wanted a romantic relationship with them and needed money to move closer to them, authorities said.

Patrick Giblin, who was previously served time for a similar scheme, pleaded guilty Thursday in a Camden federal court.

Giblin was first sentenced in 2007; he’d develop relationships with women over the phone and convince them to wire him money. He was sentenced to 10 counts of wire fraud. Giblin began his current scam after his release in 2013.

He targeted vulnerable women: women with physical disabilities, single mothers, recent widows and a woman who had recently lost a child, according to court documents. Giblin told them he was looking for “one real, true, genuine woman” interested in a committed, long-term relationship. He scammed women in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Wisconsin, Florida and Canada.

Giblin victimized more than 60 women in various states, causing losses of $15,000 to $40,000.

He faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and restitution when he’s sentenced.