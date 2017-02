ATAWAN, N.J. — The New Jersey Coast Line was temporarily suspended Friday morning after a dump truck pulled down a wire near Matawan, according to NJ Transit.

A truck pulled the wire down around 10 a.m., west of the Matawan station. Service resumed before noon.

At the time, the Coast Line was suspended in both directions between South Amboy and Long Branch, but buses were provided, according to NJ Transit.

Crews are on site attempting to resolve overhead wire issue caused by dump truck pulling wire down near Matawan pic.twitter.com/9luYZxX1Xq — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) February 3, 2017