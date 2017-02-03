Music legend and Supremes founding member Mary Wilson set to dazzle at B.B. King’s in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Supremes founding member Mary Wilson is taking the stage at NYC's B.B. Kings. Her set begins at 8pm. She stopped by the PIX11 Morning News and shared her favorite memories of being in the chart-topping girl group.

Mary is not only a performer, but businesswoman, humanitarian and best-selling author of two books: "Dreamgirl: My Life As a Supreme" and "Supreme Faith: Someday We'll Be Together."

