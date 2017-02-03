Man wanted for allegedly starting fires in East New York supermarket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A man is wanted for allegedly starting four separate fires in a East New York supermarket on Monday.

The man went in the Food Bazaar Supermarket at 417 Junius St. about 6:15 p.m., police said. He allegedly walked throughout the store and started four separate fires before walking out the door.

Surveillance video captured him lighting a bag of potato chips on fire and walking away.

The man boarded a B14 bus heading westbound, police said.

Customers and security officers poured water and used a hose to put the fire out until firefighters came.

There were no reported injuries.

The man is described as being about 5 feet 3 inches talk and 115 pounds, police said. He was wearing a black ski cap and a black parka with a fur-trimmed hood at the time of the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.