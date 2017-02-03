× Man, 46, found dead with head injury in Bronx apartment; Neighbor in custody

MELROSE, The Bronx – A man was found dead with a head injury inside a Bronx apartment Thursday afternoon, police said.

The victim, 46, was discovered unresponsive on the seventh floor of 601 E. 156th St., police said.

Authorities placed his neighbor in custody, but it wasn’t immediately clear if he punched the victim, according to the NYPD.

Cop sources say the man in custody has a background of mental health issues.

The death of the victim is under police investigation.

PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo contributed to this report.