Sign up for PIX11 breaking news alerts with our app
SIGN UP NOW: GET PIX11 NEWS HEADLINES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Man, 46, found dead with head injury in Bronx apartment; Neighbor in custody

Posted 3:08 AM, February 3, 2017, by , Updated at 03:09AM, February 3, 2017
Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. police tape police siren (Thinkstock/Getty Image)

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. police tape police siren (Thinkstock/Getty Image)

MELROSE, The Bronx – A man was found dead with a head injury inside a Bronx apartment Thursday afternoon, police said.

The victim, 46, was discovered unresponsive on the seventh floor of 601 E. 156th St., police said.

Authorities placed his neighbor in custody, but it wasn’t immediately clear if he punched the victim, according to the NYPD.

Cop sources say the man in custody has a background of mental health issues.

The death of the victim is under police investigation.

PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo contributed to this report. 