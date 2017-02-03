Jersey City mayor to sign sanctuary city executive order

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — New Jersey’s second-largest city is reaffirming its place as a sanctuary city for people living in the country illegally.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop on Friday will sign an executive order outlining a policy for the city’s police department and other agencies to work with the immigrant community.

Fulop’s office says the order will prevent city resources from being used to enforce federal immigration law in a city in which 40 percent of the population is foreign-born. He says he’s unwilling to hurt families in Jersey City.

The mayor’s parents were immigrants to the U.S. from Romania.

The term “sanctuary city” generally refers to communities that do not cooperate with federal immigration officials.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order that referred to withholding Justice Department and Homeland Security funds from towns that bar local officials from communicating with federal authorities about someone’s immigration status.

PIX11’s Aliza Chasan contributed to this report.