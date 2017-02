× International star Wyclef Jean unveils new album ‘J’Ouvert’

Grammy Award-winning, international superstar Wyclef Jean is back with new music.

It’s been 20 years since he released his album Carnival and the party continues.

He stops by the PIX11 Morning News to talk about his new album J’Ouvert, which hits stores Friday.

He will also appear at the Williamsburg Apple Store at 8 p.m. Friday for a Q & A session as well as a performance.