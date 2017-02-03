How to get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut every day in February

NEW YORK — You can get your Krispy Kreme doughnut fix for free every day in February.

Krispy Kreme is giving away one of its signature glazed doughnut to customers who purchase a cup of coffee in any size starting Feb. 6.

And it’s not just a one-time thing. Customers can come back every day for a free sweet treat, as long as they buy a coffee.

The offer ends on Feb. 28.

The giveaway is to promote its two new blends of coffee — the Smooth and the Bold – that will be available in stores nationwide. The Smooth has a “smooth, balanced body for easy drinking” while the Bold has a “lush, well-rounded flavor for a satisfying flavor,” the company said.

The company gives out free doughnuts throughout the year on special occasions including National Coffee Day, National Doughnut Day and even on the Sunday that Daylight Savings begin.

But the February giveaway gives doughnut lovers a free treat for three full weeks.

You can find the New York City location at Penn Station. For a list of other stores head to the website.